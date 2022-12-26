Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Sunday Results

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

As the 2022 NFL season winds down, many teams are still focused on fighting for a spot in the playoffs, but some teams have already turned their attention to securing their position in the 2023 draft.

Week 16 saw a bit of shuffling after Saturday's full slate of games, and Sunday's rundown also provided some movement.

Here's a look at the updated 2023 NFL draft order following Sunday's results:

1. Houston Texans

2. Chicago Bears

3. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Indianapolis Colts

6. Atlanta Falcons

7. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Las Vegas Raiders

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)

11. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

12. Seattle Seahawks

13. Tennessee Titans

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

17. Green Bay Packers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Washington Commanders

22. Miami Dolphins (forfeited)

23. New York Giants

24. Los Angeles Chargers

25. Baltimore Ravens

26. Denver Broncos (via San Francisco 49ers)

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. Buffalo Bills

32. Philadelphia Eagles

The Green Bay Packers opened Christmas Day by extending their win streak to three games with a 26-20 road victory over the Miami Dolphins.

While the win slightly improved the Packers' chances of making it to the postseason, it also knocked them down the draft board. Green Bay was slotted in the No. 12 spot entering Sunday, but fell to No. 17 after the victory.

However, draft position is the last thing on the mind of Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The back-to-back reigning NFL MVP is more concerned about making a push for the playoffs this season, despite how slim Green Bay's hopes may be at this point in the year.

The loss didn't mean much for Miami in terms of draft position, as the Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick after an investigation revealed that the team violated league policies related to the integrity of the game.

The Dolphins fell to the seventh spot in the AFC after the defeat, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Miami will close the 2022 season with back-to-back division games against the New England Patriots and New York Jets, respectively, who are the two teams right on their heels in the postseason race.

The matinee matchup saw the Los Angeles Rams blow out the Denver Broncos with a 51-14 victory. The most interesting thing about this game was that it featured a pair of disappointing teams who don't own their respective first-round picks in next year's draft.

Thanks to the loss by Denver, the Seattle Seahawks maintain their position in the No. 3 spot. The Seahawks likely expected their own pick to land in the top three when they traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, but the misfortune of Denver wound up benefitting Seattle in the long run.

The win by Los Angeles moves the Detroit Lions down to the No. 7 spot, for now. There's still a likelihood that the defending champs' pick lands in the top five, as the Rams close the season with unfavorable matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seahawks, respectively.