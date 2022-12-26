Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Sunday Results

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Sunday ResultsDecember 26, 2022
As the 2022 NFL season winds down, many teams are still focused on fighting for a spot in the playoffs, but some teams have already turned their attention to securing their position in the 2023 draft.
Week 16 saw a bit of shuffling after Saturday's full slate of games, and Sunday's rundown also provided some movement.
Here's a look at the updated 2023 NFL draft order following Sunday's results:
1. Houston Texans
2. Chicago Bears
3. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Indianapolis Colts
6. Atlanta Falcons
7. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Las Vegas Raiders
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
11. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
12. Seattle Seahawks
13. Tennessee Titans
14. New England Patriots
15. New York Jets
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
17. Green Bay Packers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Washington Commanders
22. Miami Dolphins (forfeited)
23. New York Giants
24. Los Angeles Chargers
25. Baltimore Ravens
26. Denver Broncos (via San Francisco 49ers)
27. Dallas Cowboys
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. Buffalo Bills
32. Philadelphia Eagles
The Green Bay Packers opened Christmas Day by extending their win streak to three games with a 26-20 road victory over the Miami Dolphins.
While the win slightly improved the Packers' chances of making it to the postseason, it also knocked them down the draft board. Green Bay was slotted in the No. 12 spot entering Sunday, but fell to No. 17 after the victory.
However, draft position is the last thing on the mind of Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The back-to-back reigning NFL MVP is more concerned about making a push for the playoffs this season, despite how slim Green Bay's hopes may be at this point in the year.
Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky
Aaron Rodgers on being 7-8 and with playoff chances looking up: "Consiedering where we were two weeks ago, a lot has happened in our favor.<br><br>"We played meaningful games in December and we won all three of those. Now we're playing meaningful games in January and got to win those."
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
After Week 12, the Packers had a 3% chance to make the playoffs, per ESPN's playoff predictor. They entered Sunday with a 17% chance but, after their third straight win, the Packers have a 37% chance. Their simplest path is to win out and have Washington lose one of its last two.
The loss didn't mean much for Miami in terms of draft position, as the Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick after an investigation revealed that the team violated league policies related to the integrity of the game.
The Dolphins fell to the seventh spot in the AFC after the defeat, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Miami will close the 2022 season with back-to-back division games against the New England Patriots and New York Jets, respectively, who are the two teams right on their heels in the postseason race.
The matinee matchup saw the Los Angeles Rams blow out the Denver Broncos with a 51-14 victory. The most interesting thing about this game was that it featured a pair of disappointing teams who don't own their respective first-round picks in next year's draft.
Thanks to the loss by Denver, the Seattle Seahawks maintain their position in the No. 3 spot. The Seahawks likely expected their own pick to land in the top three when they traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, but the misfortune of Denver wound up benefitting Seattle in the long run.
The win by Los Angeles moves the Detroit Lions down to the No. 7 spot, for now. There's still a likelihood that the defending champs' pick lands in the top five, as the Rams close the season with unfavorable matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seahawks, respectively.