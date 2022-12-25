X

    Tua Tagovailoa Blasted by Twitter for 'Awful' INTs in Dolphins' Loss to Packers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2022

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 25: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins' free fall continues.

    Miami's losing streak moved to four with a 26-20 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Christmas Day showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. It is now 8-7 and just one game ahead of four 7-8 teams for a wild-card spot with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

    It seemed as if the Dolphins were going to cruise to a victory with a 20-10 lead in the second quarter, but three interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter cleared the way for the Packers (7-8) to keep their momentum rolling as they continued a late-season playoff push with their third straight win.

    Social media did not hold back on the Tagovailoa criticism:

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/packers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@packers</a> come up with another INT and take over with a 23-20 lead!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsMIA</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/AwrcEGB7Ry">https://t.co/AwrcEGB7Ry</a> <a href="https://t.co/zTMTSCaQ81">pic.twitter.com/zTMTSCaQ81</a>

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    Tua has been awful in the second half of this must-win game.<a href="https://t.co/MMww0EalF3">pic.twitter.com/MMww0EalF3</a>

    Payton @paytonisnotroll

    Tua without legitimately a top 3 scheme would be a journeyman backup next year

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Tua is throwing this game away

    Melissa Jacobs @thefootballgirl

    Wow. That was so so bad by Tua. What was he even looking at?

    Matt Clapp @DaBearNecess

    Tua... yikes.

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Tua after throwing a bad INT: <a href="https://t.co/6NQ7V9LuXX">pic.twitter.com/6NQ7V9LuXX</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    TUA THROWS INTERCEPTIONS ON BACK-TO-BACK DRIVES <a href="https://t.co/f5wNaCcDeI">pic.twitter.com/f5wNaCcDeI</a>

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Dolphins offense has looked just as bad in 2nd half as it looked good in 1st half. 2nd straight drive with Tua INT -- this one looked like a route miscommunication with Raheem Mostert.

    Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ

    yikes, another pick there for Tua kills an otherwise promising drive

    Zach Maskavich WESH @ZachMaskavich

    Tua is making some vintage Jameis throws down the stretch here

    charles (parodied) mcdonald @FourVerts

    tua dont be reading a damn thing just point and throw and assume mcdaniel/tyreek/waddle are right

    Harry Lyles Jr. @harrylylesjr

    i know the tua jersey under the tree not hitting like some kids expected lmao

    Silvy @WaddleandSilvy

    Tua Claus <a href="https://t.co/9fcbJsDvY2">pic.twitter.com/9fcbJsDvY2</a>

    It didn't take long for Miami's stars to make their presences felt.

    Early in the first quarter, Tagovailoa completed a short pass to Jaylen Waddle, who turned on the jets and outraced the Green Bay secondary to the end zone for the game's first touchdown. In the second quarter, Tagovailoa uncorked a deep ball to Tyreek Hill for 52 yards to set up a one-yard touchdown run by Jeff Wilson Jr. as the Dolphins retook the lead.

    Yet mistakes piled up after halftime for the home team.

    Jason Sanders missed a 48-yard go-ahead field goal late in the third quarter, and then Tagovailoa threw terrible interceptions to Jaire Alexander, De'Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas. The first one set up a go-ahead field goal for the Packers, and the second undercut a promising drive for the Dolphins and led to another Green Bay field goal.

    The third pick—in the final two minutes—all but ended the game.

    The turnovers also spoiled impressive performances by Waddle and Hill and left Miami's once seemingly secure playoff hopes hanging in the balance as it enters a critical road game against the AFC East rival New England Patriots in Week 17.

