Tua Tagovailoa Blasted by Twitter for 'Awful' INTs in Dolphins' Loss to Packers

The Miami Dolphins' free fall continues.

Miami's losing streak moved to four with a 26-20 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Christmas Day showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. It is now 8-7 and just one game ahead of four 7-8 teams for a wild-card spot with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

It seemed as if the Dolphins were going to cruise to a victory with a 20-10 lead in the second quarter, but three interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter cleared the way for the Packers (7-8) to keep their momentum rolling as they continued a late-season playoff push with their third straight win.

It didn't take long for Miami's stars to make their presences felt.

Early in the first quarter, Tagovailoa completed a short pass to Jaylen Waddle, who turned on the jets and outraced the Green Bay secondary to the end zone for the game's first touchdown. In the second quarter, Tagovailoa uncorked a deep ball to Tyreek Hill for 52 yards to set up a one-yard touchdown run by Jeff Wilson Jr. as the Dolphins retook the lead.

Yet mistakes piled up after halftime for the home team.

Jason Sanders missed a 48-yard go-ahead field goal late in the third quarter, and then Tagovailoa threw terrible interceptions to Jaire Alexander, De'Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas. The first one set up a go-ahead field goal for the Packers, and the second undercut a promising drive for the Dolphins and led to another Green Bay field goal.

The third pick—in the final two minutes—all but ended the game.

The turnovers also spoiled impressive performances by Waddle and Hill and left Miami's once seemingly secure playoff hopes hanging in the balance as it enters a critical road game against the AFC East rival New England Patriots in Week 17.