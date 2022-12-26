NFL Playoff Scenarios 2023: Reviewing Post-Week 16 AFC, NFC Picture, Bracket

0 of 4

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Only one game remains in Week 16, and the weekend's results have shaped a dramatic NFL playoff picture.

Coincidentally, just four teams are eliminated on both sides of the league entering Week 17. Two divisions, one in the AFC and NFC alike, are tracking for a sub.-500 winner, as well.

On the latter side, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stayed in front of the NFC South because of Sunday night's win against the Arizona Cardinals. Tom Brady led a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives to force overtime in the desert and ultimately guided the winning possession, setting up a key clash with the Carolina Panthers next weekend.

The last two weekends of the regular season will be a sprint to the finish—or, more accurately, the playoffs.