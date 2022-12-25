NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Day Games

1 of 2

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have been TuAnonymous since December began.

After an 8-3 start, including a September victory over the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, this team looked capable of capturing a division title and doing significant damage during the postseason. But Miami is now in the fight of its proverbial life just to make the playoffs.

With Sunday's 26-20 defeat to the Packers, the Dolphins lost their fourth straight contest and tumbled to 8-7 overall while tenuously hanging on to the seventh and final AFC playoff slot.

The New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers are now only one game behind with two weeks to play in the regular season.

While the quarterback position tends to get far too much credit and blame, Tua Tagovailoa's performance against the Packers is the starting point of Sunday's downfall.

Miami led 20-13 at halftime. During the final 30 minutes, the Dolphins quarterback completed eight of 14 passes for 96 yards and threw three interceptions, including the game-clinching pick with 1:34 left to play. Tagovailoa tossed those picks on three consecutive drives and became the first Dolphins signal-caller with three fourth-quarter interceptions in the last 13 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The final turnover proved to be particularly embarrassing on two fronts. First, the Packers completely fooled Tagovailoa with their coverage, and Rasul Douglas easily dropped into the zone to make the play. Second, Tyreek Hill ran across the field wide-open, and his quarterback never even considered the option.

During Miami's current losing streak, Tagovailoa has completed 51.3 percent of his passes with a 6-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Even the Dolphins' head coach doesn't understand his quarterback's funk or what the team can do to help him get back on track.

"It's uncharacteristic of him. He started the game playing at a high level," Mike McDaniel told reporters. "I don't know where that went, but it's something he and I [will figure out]."

The Dolphins may need a holiday miracle to set things straight in time for things to matter this season.