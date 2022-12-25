NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Day GamesDecember 25, 2022
NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Day Games
The NFL gifted everyone with a Christmas Day triple-header as the 2022 regular season winds to a close.
After a near-full slate of Saturday play, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos traveled to sunny Los Angeles to face the Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their way to the desert in search of the Arizona Cardinals.
Significant stakes existed, either due to playoff scenarios, draft slotting and/or future franchise implications. Sunday's results provided repercussions that will reverberate throughout the league.
Tua Tagovailoa happened to be in the giving mood when the Dolphins met the Packers at Hard Rock Stadium and provided presents for all of the AFC squads still hoping to sneak into the postseason. Conversely, Green Bay is making its charge toward a potential playoff appearance with Aaron Rodgers leading the way.
Sunday's action might have been limited, yet those meetings had plenty at stake, with multiple national headlines coming out of these holiday appearances.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins Falling Apart When Games Matter Most
The Miami Dolphins have been TuAnonymous since December began.
After an 8-3 start, including a September victory over the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, this team looked capable of capturing a division title and doing significant damage during the postseason. But Miami is now in the fight of its proverbial life just to make the playoffs.
With Sunday's 26-20 defeat to the Packers, the Dolphins lost their fourth straight contest and tumbled to 8-7 overall while tenuously hanging on to the seventh and final AFC playoff slot.
The New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers are now only one game behind with two weeks to play in the regular season.
While the quarterback position tends to get far too much credit and blame, Tua Tagovailoa's performance against the Packers is the starting point of Sunday's downfall.
Miami led 20-13 at halftime. During the final 30 minutes, the Dolphins quarterback completed eight of 14 passes for 96 yards and threw three interceptions, including the game-clinching pick with 1:34 left to play. Tagovailoa tossed those picks on three consecutive drives and became the first Dolphins signal-caller with three fourth-quarter interceptions in the last 13 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The final turnover proved to be particularly embarrassing on two fronts. First, the Packers completely fooled Tagovailoa with their coverage, and Rasul Douglas easily dropped into the zone to make the play. Second, Tyreek Hill ran across the field wide-open, and his quarterback never even considered the option.
During Miami's current losing streak, Tagovailoa has completed 51.3 percent of his passes with a 6-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Even the Dolphins' head coach doesn't understand his quarterback's funk or what the team can do to help him get back on track.
"It's uncharacteristic of him. He started the game playing at a high level," Mike McDaniel told reporters. "I don't know where that went, but it's something he and I [will figure out]."
The Dolphins may need a holiday miracle to set things straight in time for things to matter this season.
Green Bay Packers Cling to Postseason Life During Holiday Season
The Packers are technically a worse team than the Dolphins, at least from a record standpoint. Yet the 7-8 squad that is still trying to gain entry into the postseason seems to be sitting much prettier than its 8-7 counterpart that holds the seventh playoff spot in the AFC.
Why? The teams are heading in opposite directions.
Miami has lost four in a row, while Green Bay has won its last three. The Packers' victories against the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams aren't all that impressive considering those opponents are two of the league's worst teams. But after the Dolphins came out strong Sunday, head coach Matt LaFleur's squad weathered the storm and found a way to win a game it absolutely needed.
The Packers now have the same record as the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. All three are a half-game behind the 7-7-1 Washington Commanders, who are sitting in the NFC's seventh and final playoff slot.
While their defense can be inconsistent and they can't rely on turnovers each and every week to help win games, the Packers are doing a couple of things right on the other side of the ball to keep their momentum going beyond the last two weeks of the regular season.
First, they finally figured out they have one of the league's best backfields, and they're using Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as catalysts. The late/great Mike Leach once defined a balanced offense as getting the ball into all of the playmakers' hands. In this case, Green Bay has produced a near 50-50 split on running and passing plays. In fact, Aaron Rodgers has attempted only seven more passes than team carries during this stretch.
When the four-time league MVP does drop back, he's well-protected.
As NFL Next Gen Stats noted, Green Bay's offensive line allowed only six pressures despite facing a 60 percent pressure rate on Rodgers' dropbacks against the Dolphins defense. The Packers' season-long pressure rate allowed is the third-lowest in the league.
Rodgers may not be playing to the same level as his previous two seasons. His 11 interceptions are his most since 2010. He's not nearly as crisp or consistently accurate. But the team's ability to run the ball effectively coupled with a non-crumbling pocket will give Green Bay a chance to win on a weekly basis.
The Packers will need to do both things consistently against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions to finish out the regular season. It just so happens both teams rank among the bottom half of the league against opposing ground games.