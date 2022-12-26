NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wildcard Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 16

0 of 3

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Although it's been a tough season overall for the Green Bay Packers, they couldn't have handpicked a better set of results in Week 16 to stay in the NFL playoff race.

Green Bay inched ever-closer in the NFC wild-card picture, defeating the Miami Dolphins on the road Sunday afternoon. The defense snagged three consecutive interceptions to seal the victory for the Packers, who remain part of a seven-team chase for two postseason bids.

Ahead is a summary of the current playoff situation, heading into Sunday's showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to wrap up Christmas Day's slate.

This piece will be updated.