    Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson to Undergo MRI on Groin/Abdomen Injury After Week 16

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) looks on during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 4, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Saturday did not go according to plan for the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Not only did they lose to the rival Dallas Cowboys, but right tackle Lane Johnson also suffered a groin and abdomen injury. Tim McManus of ESPN reported Sunday that the veteran will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the setback.

