Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson to Undergo MRI on Groin/Abdomen Injury After Week 16

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday did not go according to plan for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not only did they lose to the rival Dallas Cowboys, but right tackle Lane Johnson also suffered a groin and abdomen injury. Tim McManus of ESPN reported Sunday that the veteran will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the setback.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.