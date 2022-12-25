Raiders' Josh Jacobs Blasts Loss to Steelers: 'It's Bulls--t, for Real'

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs is done mincing words: He's tired of the Las Vegas Raiders blowing close games.

"It's bulls--t, for real," Jacobs told reporters. "It's bulls--t. And it's on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made they stops when they were supposed to. S--t, we gotta to help them out. I'm tired of saying we gotta f--king help them out, and it's just frustrating."

Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds remaining to give the Steelers a 13-10 win over Las Vegas on Saturday night. Eight of the Raiders' nine losses have come by one score, and most of those have been self-inflicted defeats.

Derek Carr deserves the brunt of the blame for Saturday's loss, as he tossed three interceptions, including a game-clincher on the Raiders' final drive. He finished with just 174 yards on 16-of-30 passing and has now thrown nine picks in his last five games.

"I'm tired of dealing with this," Jacobs told reporters. "Every day I come here and bust my ass and I see the guys busting their ass, and the result is not there. For me, the last four years, the result has not been there. And quite frankly, I don't know what else to do."

Jacobs was limited to 44 yards on 15 carries Saturday, but he remains the NFL's leading rusher with 1,539 yards. He's had three 1,000-yard seasons in four years with the Raiders, but the team has made the playoffs just once—and that came in a 2021 campaign marred by the midseason resignation of Jon Gruden after racist, homophobic and other inappropriate emails he sent while employed by ESPN were leaked to the press.

Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent in March after the Raiders declined his fifth-year option in April.