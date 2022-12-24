NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Eve Games

0 of 5

David Eulitt/Getty Images

As the bitter cold gripped several cities across the United States and impacted several games on the Week 16 Christmas Eve slate, a quarterback rose to the occasion and looks like the favorite to win NFL MVP.

In the early kickoff games, we didn't just see battles between ground attacks in frigid temperatures. The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to victory thanks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's played exceptional football this season. He didn't compile eye-popping numbers, but he essentially kept his team in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings found another incredible way to win against a playoff contender. While they're flawed on defense, the team put together a complete performance on Saturday.

With Saturday's results, we're set to see at least two big-time battles for division crowns in the final two weeks of the season.

Let's go though some key takeaways from the Christmas Eve contests with a look ahead toward the playoffs and an early projection for the league's most prestige regular-season award.