NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Eve GamesDecember 24, 2022
NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Eve Games
As the bitter cold gripped several cities across the United States and impacted several games on the Week 16 Christmas Eve slate, a quarterback rose to the occasion and looks like the favorite to win NFL MVP.
In the early kickoff games, we didn't just see battles between ground attacks in frigid temperatures. The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to victory thanks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's played exceptional football this season. He didn't compile eye-popping numbers, but he essentially kept his team in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings found another incredible way to win against a playoff contender. While they're flawed on defense, the team put together a complete performance on Saturday.
With Saturday's results, we're set to see at least two big-time battles for division crowns in the final two weeks of the season.
Let's go though some key takeaways from the Christmas Eve contests with a look ahead toward the playoffs and an early projection for the league's most prestige regular-season award.
Patrick Mahomes Is the Clear-Cut Front-Runner for League MVP
Patrick Mahomes played a role in all three of the Kansas City Chiefs' touchdowns in a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He went 16-of-28 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for eight yards and a score. After his touchdown on the ground, fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium chanted "MVP!"
While Mahomes didn't light up the stat sheet, he tacked on decent passing numbers as the league leader in yards and touchdowns through the air going into Week 16. With Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (sprained shoulder) uncertain to play for the remainder of the season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs signal-caller should be in the pole position for league MVP honors.
Though the Chiefs locked up the AFC West title last week, they can still claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so Mahomes will continue to accumulate passing numbers against the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders in the final two weeks of the season. In his first meeting against those teams, he threw for seven touchdowns and three interceptions combined.
Mahomes could become a two-time NFL MVP.
Bengals, Bills Win Turnover-Filled Games Ahead of Playoff-Caliber Week 17 Matchup
Three teams have a chance to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC. While the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks with few bumps in the road, the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills had sloppy wins on Saturday.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bills pulled away from the Chicago Bears to win 35-13, but quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions and wideout Gabe Davis lost a fumble in Bears territory.
Allen threw two interceptions in three consecutive games between Weeks 8 and 10, so his turnovers can come and go. The Bills need him to take care of the football against a Super Bowl-contending team that's forced five turnovers in its last two games. Buffalo cannot afford to give quarterback Joe Burrow more possessions.
Speaking of Burrow, he scorched the New England Patriots' ninth-ranked pass defense in the first half, but the Bengals signal-caller cooled off after halftime and finished with 375 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Cincinnati didn't score in the second half of the contest and wideout Ja'Marr Chase had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter. Still, the Bengals won 22-18.
The Bengals will host the Bills in the final Monday Night Football matchup of the regular season. In the event that the Bills lose, the Chiefs will take over the top spot in the AFC if they beat the Denver Broncos in Week 17. The Bengals would slip into the No. 1 slot with a win and a Kansas City loss because the Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 13.
We're sure to see some fireworks in a big-time AFC matchup with the No. 1 seed up for grabs.
Panthers Are Playing Their Best Before Crucial NFC South Battle with Buccaneers
Don't write the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in as the NFC South division winners yet. Whether the Buccaneers win, lose or tie with the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas, they could fall out of first place in the division with a loss to the Carolina Panthers next weekend.
Keep in mind that the Panthers dominated the Buccaneers 21-3 in Week 7. Now, they're coming off arguably their best game of the season, knocking off the red-hot Detroit Lions 37-23. Carolina controlled the contest with its ground attack, rushing for 320 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries. Running backs D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard ran for 125-plus yards apiece.
Since the Panthers fired Matt Rhule, interim head coach Steve Wilks has led this team to a 5-5 record. With a run-first offensive formula and a solid defense, Carolina could find its way into the playoffs.
As the Panthers look to maintain momentum from a quality victory, the Buccaneers will stumble into their Christmas Day game with the Cardinals as losers in three of their last four outings.
With a 17-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, the New Orleans Saints kept their division title hopes alive. Carolina will likely need to beat Tampa Bay (in Week 17) and New Orleans (in Week 18) for the top spot in the NFC South.
Vikings Seem Destined for a Deep Playoff Run
In consecutive weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have won in dramatic fashion. Last week, the Vikings overcame a 33-point first-half deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, and they topped the New York Giants with a game-winning 61-yard field goal in a seesaw battle on Saturday.
In the final seconds of regulation, Greg Joseph made the career-long field goal to give the Vikings an exhilarating 27-24 victory at home.
Even though Joseph made the play of the game with his leg, the Vikings' heavily criticized defense and special teams unit deserve some credit for this win as well. Minnesota forced two turnovers on its side of the field and blocked a punt that set up the offense on a short field for a touchdown drive, and those were key plays that helped it overcome New York's 445-353 total yards advantage.
Sure, Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, T.J. Hockenson caught 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Justin Jefferson captured the team's receiving yards record for a single season with 133 receiving yards and a touchdown, but Minnesota won Saturday's outing with solid play in all three phases of the game.
Already set to host a first-round postseason contest, the Vikings may be a team primed for a deep playoff run with a shot to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 57.
Titans' Loss Sets Up AFC South Title Showdown with Jaguars in Week 18
The Tennessee Titans dropped their fifth consecutive game, losing 19-14 at home to the Houston Texans, who have the league's worst record (2-12-1).
Since Week 12, the Titans have gone into a complete funk. On top of that, they'll probably have to finish out the 2022 season without their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, who underwent surgery on his ankle this week and is "unlikely" to return for the playoffs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
On Saturday, rookie third-rounder Malik Willis made his third start in place of Tannehill and went 14-of-23 passing for 99 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown. However, unlike Week 8, Willis couldn't manage the offense in a winning effort over the Texans. The first-year signal-caller threw interceptions on the Titans' final two drives of the game.
Looking ahead, the Titans have a tough matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on a short turnaround in Week 17 and then they'll play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who beat them in Week 14.
As of right now, the Jaguars are the better squad, winning four of their previous five games with a quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who has a hot hand, throwing for 13 touchdowns and just one interception since Week 10.
Tennessee won back-to-back AFC South titles heading into the 2022 campaign, but Jacksonville may be ready to change the guard in the division.