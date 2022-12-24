X

    Luke Getsy Ridiculed by Fans After Justin Fields, Bears Lose to Josh Allen, Bills

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 24, 2022

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 04: Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks on in action during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 04, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has gone from potential head coaching candidate to one of the most criticized faces in Chicago sports.

    Getsy was ripped to shreds by Bears fans on social media Saturday following Chicago's dreadful offensive performance in a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    It's like Luke Getsy wants the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> to lose this game.

    Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL

    Terrible play calling from Luke Getsy on this drive so far. Throw. The. Ball. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    Pretty convinced Luke Getsy is in on the tank job this season

    Brendan Sugrue @BrendanSugrue

    Luke Getsy's playcalling today. <a href="https://t.co/FRRa9b7SBA">pic.twitter.com/FRRa9b7SBA</a>

    Joe Crede is the 🐐 @JoeCrede

    It went from "I hope Getsy doesn't leave for a head coaching job" to "Getsy is horrible" very quickly lmao <a href="https://t.co/aWi0d5c9uC">https://t.co/aWi0d5c9uC</a>

    79th & Halas Podcast @79thAndHalas

    Lmfao aye mane. This is some ELITE tanking from Luke Getsy. Bubble screen for a loss followed by a run

    ryan (learn how to win truther) @ryanolsonn

    you want to know how the Bears lose games? every single time in crunch time Justin Fields makes a play and gives us momentum, then Luke Getsy takes the ball out of his hands and ruins the momentum

    David Haugh @DavidHaugh

    Throw down the field, Luke Getsy. Come on. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    The Bears finished with just 209 total yards of offense to drop their eighth straight game. They have not scored more than 20 points in a month and have been held under 300 yards in four of their last five games.

    Explosive in the middle of the season (despite losses) thanks in large part to Justin Fields' rushing ability, Chicago has never found consistency through the air. Fields has topped 200 yards passing just twice all season, and it's clear Getsy is not particularly enamored with the idea of allowing his young quarterback to air it out.

    The Bears have clear personnel issues at receiver and on the offensive line, so some of this is a byproduct of Getsy trying to do the best with a weak roster. That said, it's clear some fans are fed up with the ground game.

