Luke Getsy Ridiculed by Fans After Justin Fields, Bears Lose to Josh Allen, Bills

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has gone from potential head coaching candidate to one of the most criticized faces in Chicago sports.

Getsy was ripped to shreds by Bears fans on social media Saturday following Chicago's dreadful offensive performance in a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bears finished with just 209 total yards of offense to drop their eighth straight game. They have not scored more than 20 points in a month and have been held under 300 yards in four of their last five games.

Explosive in the middle of the season (despite losses) thanks in large part to Justin Fields' rushing ability, Chicago has never found consistency through the air. Fields has topped 200 yards passing just twice all season, and it's clear Getsy is not particularly enamored with the idea of allowing his young quarterback to air it out.

The Bears have clear personnel issues at receiver and on the offensive line, so some of this is a byproduct of Getsy trying to do the best with a weak roster. That said, it's clear some fans are fed up with the ground game.