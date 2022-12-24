Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday ResultsDecember 24, 2022
Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?
Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots kept moving the wrong direction—relative to the playoffs, at least.
The following 2023 NFL draft order is based on results after Saturday's early window. This piece will be updated.
Updated NFL Draft Order
1. Houston Texans
2. Chicago Bears
3. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
4. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
5. Arizona Cardinals
6. Indianapolis Colts
7. Atlanta Falcons
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
10. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
11. Las Vegas Raiders
12. Pittsburgh Steelers
13. Green Bay Packers
14. Seattle Seahawks
15. Tennessee Titans
16. New England Patriots
17. New York Jets
18. Detroit Lions
19. Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Washington Commanders
22. New York Giants
23. Los Angeles Chargers
24. Miami Dolphins (forfeited)
25. Baltimore Ravens
26. Denver Broncos (via San Francisco 49ers)
27. Dallas Cowboys
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. Buffalo Bills
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Browns Eliminated in Frigid Loss
Heading into Week 16, the Browns had a path to the postseason if you tilted you're head just right.
But the New Orleans Saints eliminated that dream.
On a cold, windy day in the Midwest, the Browns had a rough offensive day in a 17-10 loss. Deshaun Watson completed 15-of-31 passes for just 135 yards, and Nick Chubb mustered only 3.8 yards per carry. Watson also threw a key interception that led to the Saints' winning score.
Cleveland's loss most benefits the Houston Texans, who hold the Browns' first-round pick because of the Watson trade. As it stands, Houston is landing a second top-10 selection for the 2023 draft.
Cleveland closes the season with trips to the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Patriots' Slide Continues
Midway through 2022, the Patriots took advantage of a favorable stretch and rode a three-game winning streak to a 6-4 record.
Since then, however, it's been a messy run.
New England dropped a fourth game in the last five contests, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Although the Pats assembled a valiant comeback from a 22-point deficit, the Bengals held on thanks to a clutch, late fumble to secure a tight 22-18 victory.
The month-long slide has shoved New England to the wrong side of the AFC playoff picture. Both the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers can put the Pats on the brink of elimination with a Week 16 win.
New England's slate doesn't get much easier, either, closing the campaign against Miami and the Buffalo Bills.