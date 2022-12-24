    Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results

    Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results

      Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?

      Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.

      Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots kept moving the wrong direction—relative to the playoffs, at least.

      The following 2023 NFL draft order is based on results after Saturday's early window. This piece will be updated.

    Updated NFL Draft Order

      1. Houston Texans

      2. Chicago Bears

      3. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

      4. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

      5. Arizona Cardinals

      6. Indianapolis Colts

      7. Atlanta Falcons

      8. Carolina Panthers

      9. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)

      10. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

      11. Las Vegas Raiders

      12. Pittsburgh Steelers

      13. Green Bay Packers

      14. Seattle Seahawks

      15. Tennessee Titans

      16. New England Patriots

      17. New York Jets

      18. Detroit Lions

      19. Jacksonville Jaguars

      20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      21. Washington Commanders

      22. New York Giants

      23. Los Angeles Chargers

      24. Miami Dolphins (forfeited)

      25. Baltimore Ravens

      26. Denver Broncos (via San Francisco 49ers)

      27. Dallas Cowboys

      28. Cincinnati Bengals

      29. Kansas City Chiefs

      30. Minnesota Vikings

      31. Buffalo Bills

      32. Philadelphia Eagles

    Browns Eliminated in Frigid Loss

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
      Nick Cammett/Getty Images

      Heading into Week 16, the Browns had a path to the postseason if you tilted you're head just right.

      But the New Orleans Saints eliminated that dream.

      On a cold, windy day in the Midwest, the Browns had a rough offensive day in a 17-10 loss. Deshaun Watson completed 15-of-31 passes for just 135 yards, and Nick Chubb mustered only 3.8 yards per carry. Watson also threw a key interception that led to the Saints' winning score.

      Cleveland's loss most benefits the Houston Texans, who hold the Browns' first-round pick because of the Watson trade. As it stands, Houston is landing a second top-10 selection for the 2023 draft.

      Cleveland closes the season with trips to the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Patriots' Slide Continues

      FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals pressures Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots as he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
      Winslow Townson/Getty Images

      Midway through 2022, the Patriots took advantage of a favorable stretch and rode a three-game winning streak to a 6-4 record.

      Since then, however, it's been a messy run.

      New England dropped a fourth game in the last five contests, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Although the Pats assembled a valiant comeback from a 22-point deficit, the Bengals held on thanks to a clutch, late fumble to secure a tight 22-18 victory.

      The month-long slide has shoved New England to the wrong side of the AFC playoff picture. Both the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers can put the Pats on the brink of elimination with a Week 16 win.

      New England's slate doesn't get much easier, either, closing the campaign against Miami and the Buffalo Bills.

