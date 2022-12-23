Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Refutes Rumors of Unhappiness, Has No Plans to Leave

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise after a report cast doubt on his future with the team.

"No. I haven't seen that, but no," he said Friday when asked whether he'd consider resigning from his position.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss spoke to a source with the Cardinals who described Kingsbury as "miserable," and another said he's "tired of the B.S." and could resign.

In March, Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim signed contract extensions keeping them with the team through 2027. Since then, the scrutiny toward the pair has only intensified, raising serious doubts about the job security.

Though Kingsbury may not intend to go anywhere for now, the final decision on his status for 2023 may not be his to make.

At 4-10, the Cardinals will miss the playoffs for the third time in his four years at the helm. Even accounting for Kyler Murray's torn ACL in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots, this season has fallen well short of expectations, and it isn't the first time under Kingsbury.

The Washington Post's Jason La Canfora reported Dec. 6 those around the NFL are expecting Keim to be out of a job and that Arizona will have a new head coach, too.

Fowler and Weinfuss reported that "there is also a very real possibility" Kingsbury is fired, but team owner Michael Bidwill might decide to keep him for another year "due in part to injuries ravaging the roster and a personnel department in flux."

The report outlined how Kingsbury's relationships with Bidwill, Keim and Murray "have soured to varying degrees the past two years."

Critics of Kingsbury have ample ammunition.

The 43-year-old basically got to handpick his quarterback. Arizona selected Murray first overall in 2019, one year after using a top-10 pick on Josh Rosen.

In addition, Keim has gone above and beyond to target personnel who could fit into Kingsbury's offensive scheme.

The result so far is a 28-34-1 record since the start of 2019. Not to mention, the 2021 playoff trip was overshadowed by the Cardinals' 1-4 finish to the regular season. What appeared to be a genuine title contender steadily lost steam.

Given all of the factors at play, it might be more surprising than not if Kingsbury is still on Arizona's sideline next year.