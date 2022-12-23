Cowboys' Sam Williams Ruled Out vs. Eagles With Injuries From Car Crash

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams will miss his team's home game Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a concussion and neck strain in a car accident on Thursday in Plano, Texas.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Williams was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons after the accident. Williams is OK, however, and noted that the other person involved in the crash is as well.

Per a Plano police spokesperson (h/t Gehlken), the rookie defensive end's car collided with a vehicle that attempted to turn in front of his.

A police spokesperson (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer) also made clear that there is no reason to believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

According to Alex Cruz of WFAA, police said Williams was driving southbound on Preston Road when he collided with a vehicle from the opposite direction. That vehicle did not appear to yield to oncoming traffic, per police.

The Cowboys also announced that they elevated cornerback Mackensie Alexander and center Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.

Williams has totaled 20 tackles (13 solo), three sacks and three fumble recoveries. He notched two of his sacks against the potentially playoff-bound Detroit Lions in a 24-6 win.

The former Ole Miss star parlayed a sensational 2021 season into a second-round draft selection after he set a school single-season record with 12.5 sacks. Williams also registered 57 tackles for the No. 11 team in the final Associated Press poll.

His next chance to return to the field will be Thursday against the Tennessee Titans. Dallas, which has clinched a playoff spot, closes the regular season on Jan. 8 versus the Washington Commanders.