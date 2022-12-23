Packers Rumors: Elgton Jenkins Agrees to 4-Year, $68M Contract Extension

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers reportedly made a major move as they continue a potential late-season playoff push.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the NFC North team and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins agreed to a four-year contract extension. The deal is worth $68 million in base value and could increase to as much as $74 million.

It makes him the second-highest paid guard in the league.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson is the only other player at the position paid more than Jenkins following this move.

Green Bay selected Jenkins out of Mississippi State with a second-round pick in 2019. He didn't miss a game in his first two years and was a Pro Bowler in his second season.

However, he was limited to just eight games in 2021 because he suffered a torn ACL in November. To his credit, he underwent a quick recovery and has appeared in 12 of the Packers' 14 games so far this season.

Jenkins, who is theoretically in the middle of his prime at 26 years old, has an impressive Pro Football Focus grade of 74.4 and was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

He is one reason the team is not out of the playoff race despite a 4-8 start to the season. They have won two straight games to improve to 6-8 and remain within striking distance of the 7-6-1 Washington Commanders for the final NFC wild-card spot.

They likely have to win out considering they are also behind the 7-7 Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, but they are playing much better football of late. Still, games against the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Lions to finish the season will be more difficult than the two straight wins over the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.

Chicago and Los Angeles are a combined 7-21.