Report: Daniel Snyder Has Received Offers 'Well North' of $7B for Commanders

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are apparently well on track to sell for a record price if and when team owner Daniel Snyder decides to move on from the franchise.

Mike Ozanian of Forbes reported there are offers "well north" of $7 billion. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted it is widely "believed that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will make a bid, and that if he wants the team, he'll get it."

By comparison, the Denver Broncos sold for $4.65 billion in August, which was the largest sale price for a North American sports franchise.

The idea of Snyder selling the Commanders picked up significant traction in November when the team released a statement saying it retained Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions."

The statement and the potential sale comes as Snyder and the franchise have been involved in several headlines not related to the on-field performance of the team.

Washington hired attorney Beth Wilkinson in 2020 to investigate its workplace culture, and the NFL eventually assumed control of the proceedings. While a written report was never produced, the Commanders were fined $10 million, and Tanya Snyder, who is Daniel's wife, was ordered to assume day-to-day operations.

Those punishments came after the investigation uncovered a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and additional misconduct.

Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Tisha Thompson of ESPN then reported in October that Snyder gathered dirt on a number of fellow owners and even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell by hiring private investigative firms.

It was a report that included themes of blackmail and mutually assured destruction that noted Snyder "has told associates he will not lose his beloved franchise without a fight."

In November, Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN reported attorney Mary Jo White is leading the NFL's second investigation into the franchise. One of the things being investigated is an allegation that Snyder sexually assaulted a woman on his plane in 2009.

Earlier this month, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a 79-page report regarding the investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture. Among the findings were revelations that Snyder provided "misleading" testimony and "permitted and participated" in the toxic environment (h/t Mark Maske, Liz Clarke and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post and Bryan Manning of Yahoo News).

"Over the last year, Mr. Snyder engaged in a series of attempts to interfere with the Committee's investigation," the report said. "Mr. Snyder publicly assailed witnesses, refused to release former employees from their confidentiality obligations, and blocked the Committee's access to tens of thousands of documents collected during the Wilkinson Investigation."

Yet even with all this as background, it seems as if the Commanders are going to sell for a price that significantly exceeds the previous record for a North American sports franchise.