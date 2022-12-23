X

    Jaguars Hype Swells on Twitter as Trevor Lawrence Shines vs. Jets amid Playoff Push

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 22: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs during the first quarter of the game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 22, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    The Jacksonville Jaguars control their own destiny in the AFC South.

    Jacksonville moved one step closer to its first playoff appearance since the 2017 campaign with a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets in Thursday's AFC showdown at MetLife Stadium. Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram and the defense led the way for the visitors, who improved to 7-8 on the season with a third straight win.

    While Thursday's result can be partially attributed to Zach Wilson and the Jets offense, the Jaguars are playing excellent football. Lawrence, who combined for eight total touchdowns the previous two games against the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans, battled through the elements and maintained the momentum with 280 total yards and a score.

    Social media was impressed by the team's effort:

    NFL @NFL

    Trevor Lawrence ends an impressive 16 play, 96 yard drive with a TD 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsNYJ</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/gyMqx7NKs2">https://t.co/gyMqx7NKs2</a> <a href="https://t.co/2OahxhhqKU">pic.twitter.com/2OahxhhqKU</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Trevor Lawrence has been BALLING 📈 <a href="https://t.co/LzBKE4E1dC">pic.twitter.com/LzBKE4E1dC</a>

    Robert Mays @robertmays

    The Jaguars offense is an absolute joy to watch. Like ... it puts me in a good mood. <br><br>Being a fan of this team has to feel amazing right now. Been waiting a long time for this type of team.

    Dan Wiederer @danwiederer

    The Jaguars seem dangerous.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Trevor Lawrence's twitchiness at 6'6 is insane. So dang good at dodging the rush.

    Brent Martineau @BrentASJax

    Jaguars are playing with a lot of swag right now. They see some blood in the water.

    John Oehser @JohnOehser

    Maybe the best drive for the Jaguars this season. Ninety-six yards against one of NFL's best defense. Faced one third down. Scored on it.

    Jason_OTC @Jason_OTC

    Evan Engram taking out his Giants frustrations on the Jets

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    With 106 yards at the time of this tweet, this is Evan Engram's most yards at MetLife Stadium in his career. <br><br>He played 32 games at MetLife as a member of the Giants. <a href="https://t.co/RgYaLf6OdF">pic.twitter.com/RgYaLf6OdF</a>

    Jeffrey Collins @JSCollinsAP

    Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars over the past several weeks look quite a bit better than your typical 9-8 playoff team if they can get there.

    Ben Arthur @benyarthur

    Jaguars, who end second quarter with INT, up 13-3 at halftime. What stands out the most: how well Jacksonville has been able to move the ball against a VERY good Jets defense. NYJ allowing just 305.4 yards/game, third in the NFL. JAX already at 251.

    Jacksonville wasted little time seizing control with a 13-3 halftime lead, although it could have been more were it not for a missed field goal on a questionable decision to not go for it on fourth down.

    That first half included a masterful 16-play, 96-yard drive in which Lawrence used his legs and arm before capping it off with a keeper. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft was in full control, which stood in stark contrast to the loud boos Wilson, who was the No. 2 pick in the same draft, was hearing on the other side before he was benched for Chris Streveler.

    Lawrence is always going to receive the headlines for the Jaguars, but Engram (113 receiving yards) was unstoppable for stretches and the defense set the tone every time it was on the field. Throw in Travis Etienne Jr. churning out tough, physical yardage, and it was a balanced showing in a must-win game.

    The playoffs are suddenly in sight, and this version of the Jaguars should have no trouble next time out against the Houston Texans.

