Travis Kelce Returns to 99 Club in Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 15

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The virtual Travis Kelce is now as unstoppable as the real one.

Madden NFL 23 released its latest batch of ratings updates Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end returned to the 99 club:

That Kelce received the one-point boost to his rating comes as no surprise given how well he has played this season. He has 91 catches for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns through 14 games, which was good enough to clinch his eighth straight Pro Bowl berth.

Kelce is coming off a performance of 10 catches for 105 yards in a narrow 30-24 overtime victory over the Houston Texans. It was the fifth time this season he went over the century mark in yardage in a game.

Kansas City turned heads last offseason when it traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. It seemed like its grip on the AFC West might be in jeopardy after the move, especially with Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr quarterbacking the division's other teams.

Instead, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce have kept the Chiefs on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders at 11-3, and the tight end is seeing the benefits on the virtual gridiron with the latest Madden boost.

He is not the only one to see a ratings change for the Chiefs, as Mahomes went up one point to a 98. The quarterback could be on his way to his second career MVP, especially if Jalen Hurts misses significant time with a shoulder injury.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is right behind them at 97 overall following a one-point boost of his own.

Jefferson posted 12 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown in a dramatic 39-36 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts that saw Minnesota overcome a 33-0 halftime deficit. It came after the LSU product posted 11 catches for 223 yards in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

Like the Chiefs, the Vikings are in ideal playoff position at 11-3. They likely won't catch the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed, but they will remain a postseason threat as long as Jefferson is on the field.