NBA Rumors: Suns Rejected Wizards Trade Offer of Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Phoenix Suns reportedly rejected a trade offer for Jae Crowder from the Washington Wizards centered around young forward Rui Hachimura, according to a report from basketball insider Marc Stein.

Per that report, the Suns wanted a starting-caliber player in return for Crowder.

Hachimura reportedly doesn't make the "starter-worthy" cut for the Suns.

The 24-year-old has largely been relegated to duty off the bench for the Wizards in the past two years, averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the team this season while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three in 23.5 minutes per game.

After making 105 starts for the team in his first two seasons, averaging over 30 minutes per game in each campaign, Hachimura made just 13 starts for the team last season and none this year. Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert have been preferred to Hachimura, earning bigger roles.

Injuries have played some part, as Hachimura missed about a month this season with a bone bruise in his ankle. The inability to consistently stay on the court—he's logged 50 or more games in a season just once due to injuries—has limited the fourth-year players's upside in general during his career.

The Suns, meanwhile, are in serious need of depth on the wing after Crowder chose to remain away from the team heading into the season and Cam Johnson is recovering from a torn right meniscus.

Mikal Bridges is locked into place as the team's starting small forward, while Torrey Craig, Damion Lee and Landry Shamet have seen their roles increase.

If the Suns are going to make a title push, getting another quality player to add to the mix in exchange for Crowder will be key. Having the 32-year-old veteran away from the team is hardly ideal, though to this point, the Suns clearly haven't gotten the type of offer they want.