Commanders' Chase Young to Make 2022 Debut vs. 49ers After Knee Injury Rehab

The Washington Commanders confirmed Chase Young will be activated for Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

This will be Young's first action since he suffered a torn ACL in November 2021. Head coach Ron Rivera indicated he plans on managing the young pass-rusher's workload.

Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, made an immediate impact. He totaled 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles en route to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The ACL injury capped a slightly disappointing sophomore campaign. The 23-year-old had 1.5 sacks and 26 tackles through nine games before going down.

At 7-6-1, the Commanders occupy the final wild-card spot in the NFC. The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are hot on their heels at 7-7, and the Green Bay Packers are lurking a little lower down the standings at 6-8.

Young's return is obviously big news because he's a defensive cornerstone. Getting back on the field also gives him the opportunity to help seal a postseason berth.

Washington could use a boost off the edge. The team is 16th in total sacks (34) and 15th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders.

The Commanders face a 49ers offense that hasn't missed a beat with quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm, followed by matchups against the Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott.

Getting consistent pressure on the quarterback will be a priority for Rivera and his staff over the next three weeks, and Young can now factor into those plans.