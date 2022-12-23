Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars

0 of 4

G Fiume/Getty Images

Week 16 could be a tricky one to navigate for fantasy managers. No NFL teams are on bye, but injuries remain an obstacle at several key positions.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is on injured reserve with a torn ACL, New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave is out with a hamstring injury, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is done for the year with an ankle injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that Gardner Minshew will start in place of fantasy star Jalen Hurts (shoulder).

"Gardner will be our guy, and Gardner will be ready," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters.

With the majority of games being played on Saturday this week because of the Christmas holiday—and the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars kicking the week off on Thursday—managers must be sure to have their lineups set early.

Here, you'll find a look at our updated point-per-reception (PPR) rankings following Thursday's injury report. We'll also dive into some potential waiver-wire targets to help managers overcome critical absences.

