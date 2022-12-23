Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars

Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured StarsDecember 23, 2022
Week 16 could be a tricky one to navigate for fantasy managers. No NFL teams are on bye, but injuries remain an obstacle at several key positions.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is on injured reserve with a torn ACL, New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave is out with a hamstring injury, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is done for the year with an ankle injury.
The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that Gardner Minshew will start in place of fantasy star Jalen Hurts (shoulder).
"Gardner will be our guy, and Gardner will be ready," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters.
With the majority of games being played on Saturday this week because of the Christmas holiday—and the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars kicking the week off on Thursday—managers must be sure to have their lineups set early.
Here, you'll find a look at our updated point-per-reception (PPR) rankings following Thursday's injury report. We'll also dive into some potential waiver-wire targets to help managers overcome critical absences.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
7. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
10 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Week 16 will be filled with quarterback injuries. Along with Murray and Hurts, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to miss the week with a knee injury.
Though he's not a regular fantasy standout, it should be noted that Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be out as well. He could miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, Tannehill's injury is expected to require surgery.
Managers seeking a fill-in should target San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy. This year's Mr. Irrelevant has become very relevant and has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his last three games.
Purdy remains rostered in only 33 percent of Yahoo leagues and 27 percent of ESPN leagues.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is also worth a look, now that he's expected to start after missing Week 15 with a concussion. Pickett is rostered in only 12 percent of Yahoo leagues and 8 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
7. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
8. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
12. Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
14. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
15. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
16. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
17. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
18. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
19. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
20. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor's injury is a big blow to the Colts and to fantasy managers who have relied on him to reach the postseason.
Seattle Seahawks standout rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is listed as questionable with ankle and back injuries, while New England Patriots ball-carrier Damien Harris is questionable with a thigh injury. Teammate Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable with an ankle injury.
Managers seeking running-back help should eye Atlanta Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier. He had 139 rushing yards and a touchdown last week against New Orleans and is rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues and 37 percent of ESPN leagues.
With Taylor out, Colts' running back Zack Moss could have some flex value. Moss rushed for 81 yards last week and will face a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs.
Moss is rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 27 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
7. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
8. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
12. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
13. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
15. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
16. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
17. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
18. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs
19. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
Along with Olave, Saints receiver Jarvis Landry will miss Week 16.
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is listed as questionable with a calf injury. He hasn't played since Week 12 and could make his return against the Titans. Fellow Texans receiver Nico Collins (foot), however, is out.
Chicago Bears receiver Chase Claypool is doubtful with a knee injury, while teammate Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) has been ruled out. Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett has been ruled out with a hand injury.
The Patriots will be without DeVante Parker (concussion) and have listed Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) as questionable.
Titans receiver Treylon Burks is questionable but could make his return from a concussion in Week 16. He's worth a pickup, even if only to stash for future weeks. In his last full game, the rookie caught four passes for 70 yards.
Burks is rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues and 46 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage is also worth a look after his Week 15 breakout (eight receptions, 59 yards, 2 TDs).
Gage is rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues and 22 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
5. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
7. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
8. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
10. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos
Perhaps the biggest injury news at tight end this week is the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders have activated standout Darren Waller from injured reserve. There's no guarantee that he'll play against the Steelers yet, but Waller could make his long-awaited return.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is questionable with a concussion. Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson is out with a knee injury.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is questionable with a calf injury. Saints tight end Adam Trautman is questionable with an ankle injury.
Tennessee tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is worth a pickup after a handful of solid weeks. He's had at least four receptions in each of his last three games and has racked up 167 yards and a touchdown during that span.
Okonkwo is rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues.
Saints utility man Taysom Hill could also be worth a play this week against the Cleveland Browns. While he doesn't regularly rack up receptions, he does do other things for the New Orleans offense.
Hill finished last week with 30 rushing yards, 80 passing yards and a passing TD. He is rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues and 44 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy scoring and roster information via FantasyPros.