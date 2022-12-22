Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or BenchDecember 22, 2022
No pressure, folks, but it's win-or-go-home time in the fantasy football world.
The good news is that if you're still standing in Week 16 of the NFL season, you have a really good chance of grabbing your league title and securing those uber-valuable bragging rights. The not-so-great news is that one poor decision could send you packing.
Let's make some smart calls, then, and help decide some of the trickiest start-or-sit debates.
Start: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (at New York Jets)
The Jets have a good defense. They limit fantasy quarterbacks like few others, allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo. You have to really like your signal-caller to trust him to deliver against them.
Well, how could you not really like Lawrence with the type of damage he's been doing?
On Sunday, he kept his hot streak going against a Dallas Cowboys defense that's been even stingier than the Jets'. He threw for 318 yards and a career-high four touchdowns with his first interception since late October. It was the third time in four games that he's thrown for at least 300 yards and three scores.
Sit: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
It's tempting to trust Prescott. You want to trust his talent and the playmakers around him. At times, he'll reward that trust, too.
But how can you trust him with everything on the line? He'll pounce on a favorable matchup now and then, but good defenses can really limit his output.
Well, the Eagles have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. They could also be looking to control the clock with Gardner Minshew under center in place of the injured Jalen Hurts. If you have options at quarterback other than Prescott this week, use them instead.
Start: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears (vs. Buffalo Bills)
Montgomery usually holds more appeal for his floor than his ceiling, but don't tell that to his last few outings.
He's had the 11th-most fantasy points among running backs since Week 11, per FantasyPros, and that number looks even better when considering the Bears had a bye during this stretch. Switch to average fantasy points, and Montgomey climbs up to No. 4. He has rushed for 260 yards and three scores in these four outings, while adding 13 receptions for another 132 yards and a score.
The Bills have been leaky against the run of late—Raheem Mostert just ripped off 136 yards on only 17 carries against them—and the Bears will surely be looking to control the clock to keep Josh Allen off the field. That should all give Montgomery a great opportunity to keep things rolling, even if Khalil Herbert returns.
Sit: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers (vs. Detroit Lions)
If you beat everyone to the waiver wire for Foreman earlier this season, you may have victory-lapped that feat more than once.
Try to get that memory out of your mind, though. He's been trending down, and it might be time to cut bait.
Over his past four games, he has turned 66 carries into just 220 yards. That's just 3.3 yards per pop. He's also had two targets and one reception (for a single yard) over this stretch. The Panthers can do better at running back, and so can you, especially with Foreman set to face a Detroit defense that has really limited opposing running backs of late.