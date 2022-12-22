Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

1 of 4

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Jets have a good defense. They limit fantasy quarterbacks like few others, allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo. You have to really like your signal-caller to trust him to deliver against them.



Well, how could you not really like Lawrence with the type of damage he's been doing?

On Sunday, he kept his hot streak going against a Dallas Cowboys defense that's been even stingier than the Jets'. He threw for 318 yards and a career-high four touchdowns with his first interception since late October. It was the third time in four games that he's thrown for at least 300 yards and three scores.

