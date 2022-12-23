Lakers' Anthony Davis Out Indefinitely with Stress Injury in Foot

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that star Anthony Davis will be out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot.

The news release cited "extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists."

Davis was injured Dec. 16 against the Denver Nuggets and experienced discomfort in his right foot, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Sunday the injury would cost the forward at least one month.

Lengthy absences are nothing new for Davis, who played only 40 games last season and 36 games in 2020-21. The eight-time All-Star was mostly healthy in 2019-20 as the Lakers won the NBA title, but he has struggled to stay on the floor since and the team has been out of playoff contention in the last two seasons.

Davis has been dominant when on the court this season, averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 25 appearances.

Los Angeles has been unable to replace him, however. Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel and Damian Jones play extra minutes in the frontcourt in Davis' absence, though there is a steep drop-off.

It puts more pressure on LeBron James to pick up the slack in all phases of the game.