    Lakers' Anthony Davis Out Indefinitely with Stress Injury in Foot

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 23, 2022

    Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to his dunk in front of Malcolm Brogdon #13 and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during a 122-118 loss to the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that star Anthony Davis will be out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot.

    The news release cited "extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists."

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources: The pain has subsided in past several days in Anthony Davis' foot and he's expected to rest it for another 7-to-10 days and have it re-evaluated and see if he can return to play. For now, there's hope that a procedure can be avoided. <a href="https://t.co/4B2RXiAZTV">https://t.co/4B2RXiAZTV</a>

    Davis was injured Dec. 16 against the Denver Nuggets and experienced discomfort in his right foot, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Sunday the injury would cost the forward at least one month.

    Lengthy absences are nothing new for Davis, who played only 40 games last season and 36 games in 2020-21. The eight-time All-Star was mostly healthy in 2019-20 as the Lakers won the NBA title, but he has struggled to stay on the floor since and the team has been out of playoff contention in the last two seasons.

    Davis has been dominant when on the court this season, averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 25 appearances.

    Los Angeles has been unable to replace him, however. Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel and Damian Jones play extra minutes in the frontcourt in Davis' absence, though there is a steep drop-off.

    It puts more pressure on LeBron James to pick up the slack in all phases of the game.

