Deion Sanders Says Nepotism Isn't Influencing Son Shedeur's Status as Colorado QB

Colorado head football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has addressed nepotism allegations after he said in a team meeting that his son Shedeur was coming with him from Jackson State to play quarterback for the Buffaloes.

FS1 analyst and fellow Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe asked Sanders about it on his podcast Club Shay Shay.

"Not nepotism. That ain't nepotism," Sanders responded. "That's real. You better go get the film and watch. That's real."

Sanders coached JSU to a 27-6 record in three years under his leadership. The Tigers won back-to-back SWAC titles in 2021 and 2022 and were undefeated this year before losing to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.

Shedeur Sanders was dominant this season, completing 70.5 percent of his passes for 3,752 yards, 40 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games. He also rushed for six scores. All told, he led an offense that averaged 37.7 points and 445.9 yards per game.

In his introductory press conference, Sanders asked Shedeur to stand up. When he did, Sanders gestured to him and said, "This is your quarterback."

He repeated that sentiment in his meeting with Buffaloes players and said he was "bringing my own luggage with me, and it's Louis," implying he would add talent.

Even if nepotism is in play, Sanders is a tremendous talent, and Colorado needs wholesale changes after it went just 1-11. Ten of the team's 11 losses were by 23 or more points, and the only win was a 20-13 overtime victory over Cal.

Both the coach and the quarterback's resumes at Jackson State speak for themselves, and they have the capability to turn this team around in short order.