NBA Trade Ideas for Every Christmas Day Team

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Chris Boucher, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors Receive: Max Christie, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Russell Westbrook, 2026 first-round pick swap, 2027 first-round pick (unprotected), 2028 first-round pick swap, 2029 first-round pick (unprotected)

(*Trade can't be completed until Jan. 15)

Conventional wisdom suggests the Lakers are less likely to move their picks after Anthony Davis suffered a right foot injury that's expected to sideline him for quite a while. But LeBron James still exists, and he's about to turn 38. If the Lakers are in any way married to his timeline, they will continue to prowl the market for ways to instill actual purpose into this season.

Linking up with the Raptors might offer a safe haven. Toronto has become trendy candidates to blow it up in recent weeks—and for good reason. Its play has collectively cratered, and the roster is about to get more expensive. Trent (player option) and VanVleet (player option) are free agents this summer, and both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will be extension-eligible.

A full-tilt teardown feels unlikely. Anunoby is young enough (25) not to give a damn about the cost of his next deal, and Siakam, while turning 28 in April, is contending for All-NBA honors. I'd bet on the Raptors standing pat, if not on taking a medium-sized swing of their own.

That calculus changes if their situation continues to deteriorate. And though I still wouldn't expect them to trade Anunoby or Siakam, jettisoning Trent and VanVleet offers a more palatable middle ground.

Trent seems like a certified goner no matter what, and VanVleet's play this season makes it easier to move him when you're loading up on future picks. The Raptors could feasibly punt on this season and then look to reload around Anunoby, Siakam, Scottie Barnes and this year's lottery selection over the summer.

The Lakers don't make this trade unless they want—and are sure they can keep—both Trent and VanVleet long term. That shouldn't be a problem. Trent is a disruptive defender, albeit too risk-inclined, who injects functional variance into the half-court offense. VanVleet's efficiency has taken a nosedive, but he's not even a full year removed from making his first All-Star appearance and generating All-Defense buzz. Going on 29 in February, his shooting slump isn't necessarily a perma-decline.

Boucher's inclusion is more than just a salary-must. He's not hitting his threes at a high clip this year, but he can play on the frontline both alongside and independent of a healthy Davis.

Do the Lakers give up both picks and swaps to get this done? That is, in fact, the question. Maybe they can hold out for one swap. Westbrook has played a lot better since coming off the bench and absorbing his salary isn't as big of an ask with half the season in the books.

Regardless, this framework is close as currently constructed. And it's not worth bemoaning how the Lakers would be junking this summer's cap space. They could still technically carve out plenty if they let GTJ and FVV walk. Mostly, though, the combination of Boucher, Trent and VanVleet is more likely muuuuch better than what they can actually do with $30-plus million in spending power.