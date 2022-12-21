NFL Teams Already Regretting Their 2022 NFL Draft Picks

1 of 6

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After entering the season with hopes of building on their playoff appearance, the Arizona Cardinals have had a rough year. Injuries have played a major role in their disappointing 4-10 record, and the club has been further hamstrung by a lack of depth stemming from a wildly underwhelming rookie class.

One of Arizona's more disappointing first-year players is tight end Trey McBride, the team's top overall selection at No. 55 overall. The Cardinals traded their first-rounder for Marquise Brown, a wideout who has missed five games and hasn't had the impact the Cardinals were hoping for when they acquired him.

One of Arizona's top priorities this year was developing a playmaking tight end. It lacked talent at the position last year before dealing for a well-past-his-prime Zach Ertz to fill the gap.

While tight end is notoriously difficult to transition to in the NFL, McBride has shown he has a long way to go before he can be considered reliable.

The 23-year-old has played 45 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the 13 games he's been active for, but he's only recorded 16 receptions for 129 yards on 22 targets.

McBride has yet to find the end zone as a professional after scoring 10 touchdowns at Colorado State, plus he's dropped two passes.

Even with Ertz going down for the year and other injuries in the Arizona receiving corps, McBride hasn't found a way to contribute much.

His usage has seen a minor bump in recent weeks, but he's still amassed just 12 catches for 98 yards in the four games following Ertz's season-ending knee injury. His best performance was a four-catch, 55-yard outing—both career highs—against the Denver Broncos this past weekend.

It may be too early to call McBride a bust, but the Cardinals could have benefitted much more from making a different selection in the 2022 draft.