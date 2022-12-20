Aaron Rodgers Says Thumb Injury Is 'A Lot Better' After Packers' Bye Week

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly Pat McAfee Show appearance on Tuesday that his injured right thumb is "a lot better" since returning from the team's bye week.

Rodgers suffered an avulsion fracture in his right thumb while attempting a Hail Mary pass during his team's 27-22 loss against the New York Giants on Oct. 9.

He previously said on Oct. 26 that his thumb was "hurt" when asked if it was broken. However, he admitted to reporters on Nov. 23 that the thumb was indeed broken.

"It doesn't make a difference with me playing," Rodgers said. "It doesn't make a difference. You saw the tape on my thumb. Didn't make a difference."

The Packers had 15 days off between their 28-19 road win over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 4 and their 24-12 home victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Rodgers went 22 of 30 with 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception against L.A. to lead the 6-8 Packers to their second successive win.

