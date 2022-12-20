X

    Packers HC on Kneeldown at 1-Yard Line: 'There's a Way You Handle Winning in' NFL

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Fantasy football managers looking for another touchdown or over/under bettors hoping for more points surely weren't pleased that Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur ran out the clock with kneeldowns instead of scoring from the Los Angeles Rams' 1-yard line in the final minutes of Monday's 24-12 win.

    "I didn't think about that," LaFleur said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "I just think there's a way you handle winning in this league. I've got a lot of respect for those guys we're competing against," LaFleur said.

    He echoed those thoughts even when asked about point differential as a potential playoff tiebreaker.

    "If I knew that was going to be the difference, certainly, you do what you've got to do, but I think there's karma involved in that, and I don't want to be about that, and I've got too much respect for them," LaFleur said. "I'm not worried about that."

    Green Bay didn't have much to worry about in the second half of Monday's win.

    While it was ahead just 10-6 at intermission, touchdowns from AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones in the third quarter created breathing room and took much of the drama away from the conclusion.

    The 6-8 Packers have won two in a row and remain in playoff contention. They may need to win out, though, considering the 7-6-1 Washington Commanders, 7-7 Detroit Lions and 7-7 Seattle Seahawks are ahead of them in the race for the NFC's final wild-card spot.

