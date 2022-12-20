X

    Packers' Aaron Rodgers Has Even 'Deeper Appreciation' for Davante Adams After Trade

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 20, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers said Monday that his admiration for his former teammate, wideout Davante Adams, has only grown since his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

    "Him and I have stayed really close, and still talk all the time," Rodgers told Serge Ibaka on How Hungry Are You? (9:40 mark). "People think, 'Oh, you must not like Davante, he's on another team.' And I'm like, 'I love him even more!' Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and I have an even deeper love and appreciation for him now that he's gone."

