Packers' Aaron Rodgers Has Even 'Deeper Appreciation' for Davante Adams After Trade

Aaron Rodgers said Monday that his admiration for his former teammate, wideout Davante Adams, has only grown since his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

"Him and I have stayed really close, and still talk all the time," Rodgers told Serge Ibaka on How Hungry Are You? (9:40 mark). "People think, 'Oh, you must not like Davante, he's on another team.' And I'm like, 'I love him even more!' Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and I have an even deeper love and appreciation for him now that he's gone."

