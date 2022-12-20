NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Top Scores, Highlights and Stats from Monday

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

Less than a week remains until the NBA celebrates Christmas, one of the biggest days on its calendar. In the meantime, the NBA G League's 2022 Winter Showcase tipped off Monday in Las Vegas.

The four-day event includes the Showcase Cup, which pits eight of the G League's best teams against one another for a $100,000 prize.

The four quarterfinal contests were spread across Monday night.

Showcase Cup Results

No. 8 Maine Celtics 112, No. 1 South Bay Lakers 106

No. 2 Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. No. 7 Windy City Bulls, 7 p.m. ET

No. 4 Ontario Clippers vs. No. 5 Iowa Wolves, 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 3 College Park Skyhawks vs. No. 6 Cleveland Charge, 10 p.m. ET

Monday Recap

Denzel Valentine led the way for the Maine Celtics as they took down the top-seeded South Bay Lakers 112-106.

Valentine posted a game-high 25 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and one steal. He took over in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight three-pointers as the Celtics outpaced the Lakers 27-20 to hit the 111 points necessary to win under the Elam Ending rule.

Mfiondu Kabengele cleaned up a miss by Kamar Baldwin for the decisive bucket.

South Bay didn't have much of an answer for Kabengele, who posted a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) and missed just three of his 11 shot attempts.

The Lakers had to dig out of a deep hole after allowing 40 points in the first quarter. They clawed their way back in the third and took an 86-85 lead into the final frame. Miles Simon's squad ran out of steam in the fourth as Valentine's hot shooting turned the tide.

Bryce Hamilton (19 points) and LJ Figueroa (18 points) were the leading scorers for South Bay, while Shaquille Harrison's 10 assists were nearly half of his team's overall total (24).