Colts' Jonathan Taylor Placed on IR with Ankle Injury; Out for Season

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's 2022 season is over, as the AFC South team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Colts' Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it was "highly unlikely" he would return during the 2022 campaign given the timing of the setback and the team's 4-9-1 record.

The Wisconsin product missed time throughout the season with ankle concerns and posted 861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries to go with 28 catches for 143 yards in 11 games.

It was a far cry from his 2021 season when he was an MVP candidate with 332 carries for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns, which were all league-high marks. He also added 40 catches for 360 yards and two scores.

While the Colts can't realistically expect to run the ball as well with Taylor sidelined, they will likely turn toward the combination of Deon Jackson and Zack Moss in the meantime.