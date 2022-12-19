Eagles' Jalen Hurts Explains Why He Doesn't Show Anger Like Tom Brady, Other Top QBs

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

While plenty of notable quarterbacks rarely shy away from showing their frustration on the sideline, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts looks to keep an even keel.

"I want those guys to look me in the eyes and know there's not a doubt," he said, per the Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank. "And to know that with the preparation we put in together that we'll find a way. I want them to have that trust in me."

That approach contrasts with Tom Brady's demeanor on the sideline. No tablet is safe when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trailing, and his teammates will hear about it if he doesn't think they're performing well enough:

The same goes for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, who isn't above throwing his teammates under the bus, either.

No two players are the same. While Brady and Rodgers' success speaks for itself, not every quarterback has to mirror their demeanor.

Hurts' more measured attitude is serving him well, too. The Eagles own the NFL's best record at 13-1, and their starting quarterback is a candidate for MVP with 3,472 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with 747 yards and 13 scores on the ground.