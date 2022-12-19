ESPN: Red Sox Execs Question Chaim Bloom's Decision-Making Process with 2023 Roster

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Some members of the Boston Red Sox front office have questioned the decision-making process of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, according to Joon Lee of ESPN.

"One front-office official said Bloom's deliberate process toward making moves—asking many people for their input before making a decision—can put the Red Sox in a position to fall behind, reacting to other teams versus setting the market," Lee added.

The reaction comes after the Red Sox missed out on re-signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who instead agreed to a 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

Bogaerts had hoped to return to the Red Sox, but the team's offer was well short of what the Padres eventually gave him.

"There are a couple of regrets," Bloom said of negotiations with Bogaerts.

The 39-year-old still justified his process of involving others.

"I think we have a culture where people can and do express directly to me when they disagree with something," Bloom said. "We have a lot of people in the loop on transactions that we make and we have a lot of really good debate. We have a place where people can share their opinion and have it be heard."

The internal question marks could still be a problem, especially with fans getting agitated after a second last-place finish in the last three years.

The loss of a homegrown talent like Bogaerts is especially disappointing after trading away Mookie Betts in 2020. The centerpiece of that deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jeter Downs, was designated for assignment last week.

Boston also traded away Andrew Benintendi, while Rafael Devers is set to become a free agent next offseason.

Bloom joined the Red Sox in 2019, just one year removed from a World Series title, but there has been little to show from his three years at the helm.