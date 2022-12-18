X

    Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Promises He'll 'Never Play Like That Again' After Loss vs Bills

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2022

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    By his own lofty standards, Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill had a relatively run-of-the-mill game during Saturday's 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills, catching nine passes for 69 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    👌 <a href="https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/cheetah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cheetah</a> continues to be unfair <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a>) <a href="https://t.co/yetXmvDGzZ">pic.twitter.com/yetXmvDGzZ</a>

    But for Hill, it wasn't enough:

    Ty Hill @cheetah

    I will never play like that again fins bad performance from myself last night I'll be better ✌🏿

    Hill is in the midst of an epic season, with 109 catches for 1,529 yards and seven touchdowns. His addition this offseason has made the Dolphins one of the most explosive offenses in football.

    But the stats only truly matter if they accompany wins, and at 8-6, the Dolphins now find themselves in a fight to qualify for the postseason. Perhaps that was the source of Hill's consternation.

