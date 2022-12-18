X

    Justin Fields' Brilliance Has Fans Thrilled for Bears' Future Despite Loss vs. Eagles

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears directs his team during the first quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Justin Fields continues to provide the Chicago Bears with a glimpse into the future, albeit in a losing effort.

    The Philadelphia Eagles hung on for a 25-20 victory at Soldier Field in Chicago.

    A breakdown in coverage by the Eagles secondary allowed Fields to hit Byron Pringle for a 35-yard touchdown pass to bring Chicago to within one score with 2:43 on the clock.

    NFL @NFL

    Fields finds a wide-open Byron Pringle! Back to a one-possession game in Chicago.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsCHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/mzMHAEtgdH">https://t.co/mzMHAEtgdH</a> <a href="https://t.co/pVEgLmfOAc">pic.twitter.com/pVEgLmfOAc</a>

    Philadelphia recovered the ensuing onside kick, though, and killed off the remaining time to secure their 13th win.

    Fields finished 14-of-21 for 152 yards and two touchdowns while carrying the ball 15 times for 95 yards.

    The Bears' 3-11 record and the six sacks the Eagles collected show how far Chicago still has to go. Between Fields' improvement and the roughly $122 million in projected salary-cap space it can spend for 2023, the franchise can potentially execute a significant turnaround.

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    If Ryan Poles is any good as a GM (seems it) the Bears can be SB Contenders by 2024 with Fields

    kyle @Ky1eLong

    I'm actually pissed I wasn't healthy long enough to block for Justin Fields. I'll admit it.

    Ryan Droste @ryandroste

    Bears vs. Eagles, Fields vs. Hurts, is going to be an epic NFC title game in the next 2-3 years. <br><br>Remember this tweet (if this site is still around). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    Bradley P. Moss @BradMossEsq

    If we can do well in the off-season with our high draft picks and salary cap space, I think my Bears (led by a *healthy* Justin Fields) can make some serious noise next season.

    Matt Eurich @MattEurich

    Takeaways from another Bears loss:<br><br>1.) Justin Fields is going to be special. It feels so foreign to know you have the QB as a fan of the Chicago Bears. <br><br>Cannot wait to see what the future holds with him.

    Sunday's game was also notable for Fields setting a single-season rushing record for a Bears quarterback and becoming the third QB to reach 1,000 rushing yards. After Week 14, he has run for exactly 1,000 yards.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JUSTIN FIELDS WOW <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/0Epmbv3QpM">pic.twitter.com/0Epmbv3QpM</a>

    Christopher Kamka @ckamka

    The last Chicago Bear with 1,000 rushing yards &amp; multiple passing TD in a season was Walter Payton in both 1983 &amp; 1984.<br><br>Justin Fields currently with 1,000 rush yards &amp; 14 pass TD this season.

    We'll Be Right Back @KingThelonious

    Can't wait for when Justin Fields doesn't have to run for his life.

    As tough as this season has been, ask almost any Bears fan and they'll probably say they're more optimistic about the franchise's long-term direction than they were before the year kicked off. That's almost entirely down to Fields because Chicago might have a special talent at quarterback for the first time in a long time.

    For now, things won't get any easier for Fields and the Bears in Week 16 as they host the 11-3 Buffalo Bills.

