Bears' Teven Jenkins Stretchered Off vs. Eagles with Neck Injury

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Chicago Bears have ruled out offensive lineman Teven Jenkins for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury.

Jenkins suffered the injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.