Bears' Teven Jenkins Stretchered Off vs. Eagles with Neck Injury

Bears' Teven Jenkins Stretchered Off vs. Eagles with Neck InjuryDecember 18, 2022
The Chicago Bears have ruled out offensive lineman Teven Jenkins for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury.
Jenkins suffered the injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field:
Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin
Medical personnel were able to get Teven Jenkins from his stomach onto his back and onto a backboard (with his neck in a brace as well) after a long stretch of time on the field. He's being carted off with his arms crossed over his chest headed back to the locker room.
