NFL Week 15: Biggest Takeaways as 2022 Playoff Push Intensifies

0 of 10

AP Photo/John Raoux

In Week 15, the NFL kicked off action Saturday with a tripleheader, and fans who watched those games saw a historic finish, a hard-nosed defensive battle and two high-scoring rivals going head-to-head down the wire.

The Minnesota Vikings stole the show in the opening game on Saturday. While they have a lot to celebrate, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan may have felt a familiar feeling in the pit of his stomach as his team lost a 33-point lead.

At 11-3, two teams have separated from the pack in the AFC. Ironically, one of those squads has clinched a division title while struggling through the previous two weeks, and the other club looks more like a Super Bowl contender, though it needs to wait for a guaranteed home playoff game. We'll break down both teams.

In the AFC South, a two-team race for the division title took a turn that's worth your attention in the next three weeks. An upstart club on a hot streak could overtake a perennial playoff contender.

We'll dig into the biggest takeaways from this weekend's games with a focus on the playoff picture. Who's hot? Which teams are starting to fade down the stretch?