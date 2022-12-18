X

    Mr. Olympia 2022 Results: Final Info for Hadi Choopan, Big Ramy and Top Stars

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2022

    COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 07: Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay (9) competes in the Arnold Classic as part of the Arnold Sports Festival on March 7, 2020, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Hadi Choopan dethroned Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay as the Mr. Olympia champion Saturday night in Las Vegas.

    In an unexpected turn, Big Ramy had to settle for fifth place after winning the event in 2020 and 2021. Choopan instead collected the title and the accompanying $400,000 prize.

    Mr. Olympia Results

    1st: Hadi Choopan ($400,000)

    2nd: Derek Lunsford ($150,000)

    3rd: Nick Walker ($100,000)

    4th: Brandon Curry ($40,000)

    5th: Mamdouh Elssbiay ($30,000)

    Results via Barbend

    Choopan is the first Iranian to win Mr. Olympia, and he used the occasion to draw attention to the continued plight of women in his home country amid ongoing protests of the government regime.

    Kian Sharifi @KianSharifi

    Hadi Choopan, who a couple of hours ago became the first Iranian to be named Mr Olympia, dedicated his medal to the women of Iran. <a href="https://t.co/2CZncjvKVt">https://t.co/2CZncjvKVt</a> <a href="https://t.co/wXOQI3XeIF">pic.twitter.com/wXOQI3XeIF</a>

    JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN

    Much was made about the Iranian men's soccer team's show of support for Iranian women. The man just named the new Mr. Olympia moments ago — Hadi Choopan — is from Iran and just dedicated his victory to the women of Iran.

    In previous years, the 35-year-old was consistently among the strongest contenders but couldn't get over the final hurdle. He was third in 2019 and 2021 and fourth in 2020. His breakthrough finally arrived Saturday.

    This year's event could represent a changing of the guard in men's bodybuilding. This was Elssbiay's worst showing since 2018, and Brandon Curry's fourth-place finish comes after he was the 2019 champion and 2020 and 2021 runner-up.

    Choopan successfully fended off Derek Lunsford in Sin City, but it might only be a matter of time before the 29-year-old American is the overall Mr. Olympia champion. Nick Walker, 28, appears to be on the ascension as well.

