Dolphins HC McDaniel Was Concerned for People's Safety as Bills Fans Threw Ice Balls

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wasn't amused to see Buffalo Bills fans throw snowballs from the stands during Saturday's game.

McDaniel asked the referees during his team's 32-29 loss whether fans throwing snow could result in a penalty.

"I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people's heads," he said of the matter after the game. "I think that's what [the officials] were concerned with as well. There were several people that got hit. It's whatever."

Early in the contest, Bills fans took full advantage of the snowfall that hit the Buffalo region before the game.

