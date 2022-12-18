X

    Dolphins HC McDaniel Was Concerned for People's Safety as Bills Fans Threw Ice Balls

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2022

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins watches the coin toss from the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wasn't amused to see Buffalo Bills fans throw snowballs from the stands during Saturday's game.

    McDaniel asked the referees during his team's 32-29 loss whether fans throwing snow could result in a penalty.

    The game was really delayed earlier because too many fans were throwing snowballs at the Dolphins 🤣<br><br>Refs said it will be a 15-YARD PENALTY if a Dolphins player is hit <a href="https://t.co/ATQ5UndeVn">pic.twitter.com/ATQ5UndeVn</a>

    "I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people's heads," he said of the matter after the game. "I think that's what [the officials] were concerned with as well. There were several people that got hit. It's whatever."

    Early in the contest, Bills fans took full advantage of the snowfall that hit the Buffalo region before the game.

    Bills fans throwing snowballs to celebrate the TD 😂❄️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a>)<a href="https://t.co/S5C9TusR35">pic.twitter.com/S5C9TusR35</a>

    Dolphins bench is getting pelted with snowballs during the TD celebration

