Bronny, Bryce James Face LeBron's Alma Mater St. Vincent-St Mary's for Sierra Canyon

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

In one of their highest-profile games thus far, Bronny and Bryce James played their father's alma mater.

St. Vincent-St. Mary's came out on top 67-61 over Sierra Canyon on Saturday night from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

LeBron James first arrived on the national scene when he was a student at St. Vincent-St. Mary's. He led the school to three state titles before being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft and becoming one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.

Despite all the hype around the James brothers squaring off against St. Vincent-St. Mary's, neither Bronny nor Bryce is likely to put this game on their highlight reel.

Bronny made just one field goal in the first half and finished the game with seven points, six rebounds and four assists. The 18-year-old fouled out late in the fourth quarter as the Fighting Irish were attempting to make a comeback.

Sierra Canyon did cut the deficit to four at 61-57 with 40 seconds remaining, but St. Vincent-St. Mary's was able to make clutch free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.

Bryce didn't even make an appearance in the game, though there were fans in the stands who wanted to see him.

The loss is just the second of the season for Sierra Canyon, which came into the game ranked No. 25 in the nation by ESPN.com. St. Vincent-St. Mary improved to 4-1 with the win.

While most of the attention was on LeBron's sons playing against his high school team, Isaiah Elohim was the best player for Sierra Canyon with 22 points. The 6'5" shooting guard is a 5-star prospect and 12th-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Sierra Canyon will look to rebound in its next game on Wednesday against Venice in Los Angeles.