NFL Rumors: Support 'Building' for Steve Wilks to Be Named Panthers' Full-Time HC

There is a growing belief in NFL circles that Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has earned the right to be appointed the team's full-time head coach, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Slam dunk to take interim tag off title," an AFC executive told Fowler. "Better brand of football since he took over."

"They play hard for him, has full command of locker room," an NFC executive added.

