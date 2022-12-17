X

    NFL Rumors: Support 'Building' for Steve Wilks to Be Named Panthers' Full-Time HC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 17, 2022

    Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

    There is a growing belief in NFL circles that Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has earned the right to be appointed the team's full-time head coach, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    "Slam dunk to take interim tag off title," an AFC executive told Fowler. "Better brand of football since he took over."

    "They play hard for him, has full command of locker room," an NFC executive added.

