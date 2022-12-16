Tiger Woods: Playing with Son Charlie More Important Than Letting Foot Injury Heal

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but it won't stop him from taking part in the PNC Championship this weekend in Orlando, Florida, alongside his son, Charlie.

"You know, I don't really care about that [a delayed recovery]," Woods told reporters Friday. "I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and [getting] to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky."

The annual tournament provides a chance for major champions to compete alongside family members. Team Woods finished second last year behind John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

Tiger and Charlie took part in Friday's pro-am at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club and showcased plenty of similarities on the tee:

Though Tiger was limping during the pro-am, he will be able to use a cart during the 36-hole event.

The 46-year-old also participated in Capital One's The Match last Saturday alongside Rory McIlroy, losing to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. All competitors were allowed to use a cart in that event as well.

Woods missed most of last season while recovering from a February 2021 car crash. He entered The Open Championship at St. Andrews but missed the cut and hasn't took part in an official event since. The superstar was expected to return for the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, but the foot injury caused him to withdraw.

Despite his physical issues, Woods is excited to play alongside Charlie.

"Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son, it's always special," he said Friday. "And to do it in a competitive forum, the last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we're looking forward to it."