Ranking the NBA's Best 1-on-1 Players Right Now

Who has been the most valuable one-on-one scorer in the NBA this season? Let's crack open a big, frothy bottle of #Data and find out.

Just as we did when ranking the best shooters and rim protectors, we'll be looking to award players for both volume and efficiency relative to the league average. Though there isn't necessarily a perfect, to-the-letter one-on-one metric, we'll lean on the isolation numbers from Synergy over NBA.com.

Entering games on Dec. 16, the average iso touch is yielding a little over 0.94 points per possession. We will subtract this number from every player's own points per possession. Then, to account for volume, we'll multiply the difference by the total number of possessions they have used.

Example time: Jayson Tatum is averaging 1.01 points per isolation. Subtract the league average (roughly 0.94) from that number, multiply it by the possessions he's finished (113), and he ends up with a total iso value added of 7.81.

Is that enough to crack the league's top 10? Let's go ahead and see.