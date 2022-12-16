Mets Rumors: Carlos Carrasco, James McCann Shopped in Trade Conversations

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly shopping starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and catcher James McCann, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

The Mets have added depth in both areas, which has made the two veterans expendable heading into 2023.

New York has signed starting pitchers Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and José Quintana already this offseason alongside ace Max Scherzer and young options like Tylor Megill and David Peterson.

At catcher, the Mets recently signed Omar Narváez with McCann and Tomás Nido already on the roster. Francisco Álvarez is also the No. 1 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.

Álvarez appeared in just five major-league games last season, but his 27 home runs in 112 minor league games show he could contribute soon for the Mets. He could also spend time at designated hitter in 2023 while he improves defensively.

Even without Álvarez, there is still a logjam at catcher while McCann remains on the roster.

The 32-year-old signed a four-year deal in 2021 after two productive seasons with the Chicago White Sox, but he has struggled since coming to New York. After hitting .276 with a .808 OPS in Chicago, he has just a .220 average and .610 OPS with the Mets.

In 61 games in 2022, McCann hit .195 with three home runs while missing significant time because of hand and oblique injuries.

With $12.15 million owed in each of 2023 and 2024, there likely won't be a busy market for McCann. However, he is just three years removed from an All-Star selection and could be acquired for cheap as the Mets try to clear roster space.

There should be more teams interested in Carrasco, who went 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA last season. The 35-year-old had been limited by injuries over the past three years, but he returned to form while showing the skill set that made him a Cy Young candidate in 2017.

With $14 million owed in 2023, the veteran could be a reliable addition for teams seeking pitching depth.

Considering the Mets have the highest payroll in baseball at $282 million, per Spotrac, it makes sense for the organization to shed some high salaries.