Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gifts Offensive Linemen Louis Vuitton Travel Bags for Holidays

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts rewarded his offensive linemen with Louis Vuitton travel bags for the holidays:

Hurts has been an MVP candidate this season, leading the squad to a 12-1 record while totaling 22 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions. The offensive line has also been a key part of the success, clearing paths for the No. 2 rushing attack in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus ranks the Eagles as the No. 1 offensive line in football heading into Week 15.

The holiday gifts are a nice sign of appreciation from the quarterback, although it's not as though Hurts has that much excess money. The 2020 second-round pick is still on his rookie contract and ranks just 61st among NFL quarterbacks in total cash earned this season, per Spotrac.

Hurts' $1.64 million cap hit ranks 28th on the Eagles, behind each of the five starting offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo and Landon Dickerson.

The breakout season likely means Hurts will get a contract extension before too long, but in the meantime, maybe his teammates should be buying him gifts.