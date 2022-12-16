X

    Brock Purdy Stirs 49ers Super Bowl Hype on Twitter as SF Clinches NFC West Title

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 16, 2022

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter of the game at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers are NFC West champions in large part because of their backfield combination of Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.

    Just like everyone drew it up at the start of the season.

    San Francisco clinched the division crown Thursday with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Purdy threw two touchdowns, both of which went to tight end George Kittle, and led the 10-4 visitors to their seventh consecutive win.

    Social media had nothing but praise for the rookie signal-caller:

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Brock Purdy will be holding this in two months. <a href="https://t.co/b7XK9UwMW5">pic.twitter.com/b7XK9UwMW5</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BROCK PURDY HIT EM WITH THE DOUBLE FAKE 😮<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a>)<a href="https://t.co/NwtxHd4ftN">pic.twitter.com/NwtxHd4ftN</a>

    Wide Right & Natty Lite @WideRtNattyLt

    Brock Purdy might just be a damn near perfect fit for a Kyle Shanahan offense.

    DANA @iam_DanaScott

    Brock Purdy is not having beginners' luck. He was built for these moments.

    Kate Magdziuk @FFballblast

    "I told John Lynch. Brock Purdy is the next Tom Brady." <a href="https://t.co/KXCTvXjwtA">pic.twitter.com/KXCTvXjwtA</a>

    Troy King @TKingMode

    Brock Purdy doing his best Nick Foles impression 👀

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    this is the tweet that convinced me Brock Purdy is going to win Super Bowl MVP <a href="https://t.co/wldtlo5H9C">https://t.co/wldtlo5H9C</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Niner fans watching George Kittle cook <a href="https://t.co/TJPpBTtUNb">pic.twitter.com/TJPpBTtUNb</a>

    Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi

    Anyone see odds for Brock Purdy to win Super Bowl MVP yet?

    Kevin Walsh Jr. @TheKevinWalsh

    Brock Purdy just has to make the throws that Shanahan creates. The same as Jimmy G.<br><br>We've seen other 49er QBs not be able to do it, but the sample size is growing for Purdy.<br><br>This is a tier 1 team. <a href="https://t.co/i9TEbBr98r">https://t.co/i9TEbBr98r</a>

    Jason Smith @howaboutafresca

    At this point, Brock Purdy has to have the inside track to being the 49ers QB of the present AND future. 49ers will be too afraid to deal him or Trey Lance in off-season, so they'll battle it out all summer.

    The biggest storyline for San Francisco is how it has survived so many injuries. It is down to its third quarterback of the season with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both sidelined, and do-everything playmaker Deebo Samuel was also out Thursday.

    Enter Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in this year's draft but is now a household name among all 49ers fans after leading the team to consecutive wins over the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seahawks.

    He provided the highlight of a first half largely controlled by the defenses by faking a screen to one side of the field, turning around and faking a screen to the other side, and then hitting a wide-open Kittle over the middle for a touchdown on a beautifully designed play.

    It was McCaffrey's turn to find the end zone after San Francisco's formidable defense set him up in ideal position with a monster Dre Greenlaw hit on Travis Homer and long fumble return by Charvarius Ward. By the time Purdy found Kittle for a 54-yard score on the first possession of the second half, the game was seemingly over.

    The two-touchdown sequence sandwiched around halftime was a reminder of how perfectly set up San Francisco is for a quarterback to have success. There are playmakers such as McCaffrey and Kittle all over the field, and Nick Bosa spearheads one of the best defenses in the league.

    Still, Purdy has played better than anyone could have realistically expected, and the NFC West-champion 49ers are Super Bowl threats as a result.

