Yankees Rumors: Andrew Benintendi 5-Year Contract Doesn't Interest NY in Free Agency

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals at the 2022 trade deadline, but it appears they aren't willing to re-sign the free agent to a five-year deal, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Pinstripes are still interested in retaining Benintendi, they just aren't open to that length.



Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reported Dec. 9 that retaining Benintendi is a "top task" for the Yankees this winter.

Benintendi also told the Yankees at the end of the season that he would be interested in coming back, according to Kuty, and general manager Brian Cashman reiterated his desire to retain the veteran outfielder.

The 28-year-old is coming off one of his best years. He hit .304/.373/.399 with five home runs and 51 RBI in 126 games. However, he slashed just .254/.331/.404 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 33 games with the Yankees before being sidelined with a broken hamate bone in September.

New York was hopeful Benintendi could return during the team's postseason run, but he never made it back into the lineup as the Yankees were swept out of the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros.

The Yankees will have stiff competition for Benintendi's services. The Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins have all been linked to the 2021 Gold Glove winner.

If the Yankees can't keep Benintendi, the team would have to rely on a combination of Aaron Hicks and potentially Giancarlo Stanton in left field, which isn't ideal. They could also shift their focus elsewhere.

The Yankees have also been linked to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who requested a trade from the club earlier this month. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Dec. 4 that New York is "very much" in on Reynolds.