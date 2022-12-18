X

    Fans Tout Bills' Josh Allen as MVP After 'Masterclass' to Clinch NFL Playoff Berth

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2022

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Josh Allen #17 and Spencer Brown #79 of the Buffalo Bills react in the second half of a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
    Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

    For the fourth straight season and the fifth time in six years, the Buffalo Bills are headed to the postseason.

    Buffalo clinched its AFC playoff berth on Saturday with a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins at a snowy Highmark Stadium.

    Quarterback Josh Allen put on a show to help the Bills edge the Dolphins, completing 25-of-40 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 77 yards on 10 carries.

    Allen's MVP-worthy performance was praised by NFL Twitter as he was the best player on the field Saturday:

    Derrik Klassen @QBKlass

    Josh Allen masterclass tonight. He had a few goofy plays but it's so obvious he carries the entire burden of the offense right now. Throws to every level, beating pressure, some heroic efforts, was the whole run game for three+ quarters. Insane game.

    Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio

    Josh Allen re-enters the MVP conversation after tonight. Has a huge matchup in Cincy against Joe Burrow and co on MNF<br><br>Those preseason predictions aren't dead yet

    Patrick MacCoon @PMacCoon

    Josh Allen MVP game. What a show in Buffalo.

    Jake Rongholt @BothSidesSports

    You know what is the scariest thing about the Bills now? They can win in any way you can think of. Once again, Josh Allen is clutch in the two minute drill. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsBUF</a>

    Duffy on WCMF @DuffyOnWCMF

    If MVP is truly the most valuable player, how do you argue against Josh Allen after that performance?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a>

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    What an excellent game. Snow was a cool element but didn't seem to limit Miami at all. Tua played very well. Josh Allen and his fearless mentality just was a hair better. <br><br>Would love to see Dolphins-Bills Part 3 in the playoffs.

    Andy Young @AndyYoungTV

    So is Josh Allen back in the MVP conversation?

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    Only 2 QBs in NFL history with 50+ wins and 130+ pass TD over their first 5 seasons:<br><br>- Patrick Mahomes<br>- Josh Allen (reached both milestones tonight)<a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a>

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    Josh Allen is very likable

    Joe Ostrowski @JoeOstrowski

    Josh Allen 304 pass yds, 77 rush yds, 4 TD, 0 INT and he gets the Bears next week.<br><br>Allen is 4th in MVP odds, but been saying for weeks he has a real shot if Bills get the 1 seed. Might need a couple Eagles losses.

    𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 @exavierpope

    Josh Allen is THE MAN

    For the Bills, the only major question left in the regular season is whether they can top the Kansas City Chiefs for the top overall seed in the AFC. The Bills hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, so they'll only need to finish with the same record as Kansas City to secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

    Much of Buffalo's success, yet again, can be tied to the play of Allen, who at one point looked like the front-runner to win the MVP award but may still be lagging behind Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts and 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes despite Saturday's performance.

    Still, the 26-year-old has been excellent, entering Saturday's game having thrown for 3,553 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.8 percent of his passes. He also had rushed for 628 yards and seven scores.

    His top receiver, Stefon Diggs, has also put on a show with 94 catches for 1,239 yards and 10 touchdowns entering Saturday's game.

    The Bills will head into the playoffs plenty battle-tested, with wins over the Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and New York Jets. Their three losses, meanwhile, have come by a combined eight points against the Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings (overtime) and Jets.

    The AFC East has been stronger than expected this season, with all four teams in legitimate striking distance of a playoff berth. One of them, at least, has already clinched. The Bills now await to see which of their rivals will join them.

