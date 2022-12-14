Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles, Saints' Dennis Allen Not Believed to Be on 'Shaky Ground'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Two NFC South coaches are reportedly in a solid position when it comes to job security ahead of the 2023 season.

"I do not get the sense that the two other disappointing coaches in the NFC South, Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles and New Orleans' Dennis Allen, are on shaky ground, but it wouldn't surprise me if both of them (assuming they're kept) made the kinds of coaching staff changes they didn't make when they ascended to their posts last offseason," Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote Wednesday.

Things have not gone according to plan for either team this season.

Tampa Bay's offseason saw head coach Bruce Arians step down, tight end Rob Gronkowski retire and quarterback Tom Brady temporarily retire before he decided to return. The Buccaneers named Bowles, the team's defensive coordinator in the previous three seasons, the head coach to replace Arians.

The Buccaneers are just 6-7 on the campaign, and the offense has been a significant problem.

Brady and Co. are 28th in the league at 17.2 points per game, and Graziano suggested the legendary quarterback "could have some input in what happens with the offensive coaching staff" if he remains with the team for the 2023 campaign.

Yet Tampa Bay's goals are still all in front of it considering its 6-7 record is good enough for first place in the NFC South.

Allen's Saints are one of the teams looking up at the Bucs at 4-9.

Injuries have been partially to blame, but this is surely not where the head coach wanted to be during his first year at the position with the Saints. New Orleans finished with a winning record in each of the previous five seasons under the now-retired Sean Payton.

The good news for Allen is the suggestion he will have the opportunity to build some continuity into next season, as the 2022 campaign has been one to forget in New Orleans.