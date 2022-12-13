Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady's 'Best Option' for 2023 May Be Broadcasting Job at Fox

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski thinks it might be time to team up with Tom Brady again.

Only this time, it would be in the media instead of on the field.

"That may be the best option," Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) when asked if Brady should perhaps join Fox next season. "He's definitely, you know, he's a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world."

The former tight end also made it clear that he is retired and not coming back, which is notable since he stepped away from the game in 2019 only to return in 2020.

He returned to join Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped lead the NFC South team to a Super Bowl title in his first year and NFC South crown in his second year. Gronkowski then decided to retire once again, and it appeared Brady was joining him.

However, the legendary quarterback decided to end his temporary retirement and return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 campaign. To say things haven't been going according to plan would be quite the understatement, as Tampa Bay is just 6-7 on the season with an offense that has dealt with injuries and inconsistency.

That is still good enough for first place in the dreadful NFC South, but the team looks nothing like a Super Bowl contender.

Brady and Gronkowski won four Lombardi Trophies together, but it appears that the next time they will be on the same team is with Fox even if the quarterback may have another season or two left remaining in his playing career.

It remains a matter of time until the 15-time Pro Bowler is with Fox, though, as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported in May that he agreed to a massive 10-year, $375 million contract with the network.