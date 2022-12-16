Fantasy Football Week 15: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

In most fantasy football leagues, it's either playoff time, or you need a win and maybe some help to keep your title hopes alive. Fortunately for you, we have our eyes on several potential clutch performers who are widely available on the waiver wire.

This week, remember to set your lineups before Saturday's tripleheader. Managers can find a sleeper stack in one of those matchups, which may yield scores in the high 20s or low 30s.

Two veterans who may not excite you on a normal week could have big roles because of injuries, add them as potential high-floor contributors.

As usual, we added a couple of rookies to spice up the list. They're viable pickups with decent or highly favorable matchups.

Now, let's get to the eight sleeper options who are available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues—all of them recommended for point-per-reception scoring formats.