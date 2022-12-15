Notable CFB Players Sitting Out of 2022 Bowl Games

0 of 4

Although bowl season remains a celebrated part of college football, rosters tend to look a little different these days.

Over the last half-decade, the trend of skipping a bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft has only grown. Dozens of players have already announced they will not be playing in 2022 bowl season.

That means we'll be missing some big-name talents.

To date, the list of opt-outs includes Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., among others. Ahead is a selection of key players who will be watching from the sideline this bowl season.